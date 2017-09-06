Trash remains in Piedmont, MO river; clean up date now set

After the spring flood earlier this year, Clearwater Lake was at a record high, causing the Army Corps of Engineers to pump water into the Black River.

They, however, didn't know there was a landfill from decades ago that flood waters took into the river.

Four months later, and that trash still remains on the banks of the river.

Local residents want to know when and how the trash is going to be removed.

Fred Essner with the Army Corps of Engineers says there is a clean up date set for October 14 and 15.

They need as many volunteers as possible.

