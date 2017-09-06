Civil Air Patrol: Carbondale-based plane found with no survivors

Investigators work together at the Wallace, WV Volunteer Fire Department to plan search for the missing plane. (Source: WDTV)

Authorities say a plane based out of Carbondale, Illinois and believed to have crashed in West Virginia, has been found.

According to the West Virginia Civil Air Patrol, there were no survivors found in the wreckage.

"A total of 48 members of the WV Wing Civil Air Patrol supported the search effort to find the overdue aircraft which was located today in Wetzel County. Three search aircraft performed aerial searches and four ground teams also participated. As volunteers who provide professional service when called upon, our members always stand ready to perform search and rescue activities when needed," said Col Paul McCroskey, Wing Commander, Civil Air Patrol West Virginia Wing.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities found the wreckage of a Cirrus SR20 in Jacksonburg, West Virginia on Thursday.

The FAA will release the aircraft registration number after officials release information about the people on board the aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the incident.

After being suspended on Wednesday night, the search for the plane resumed on Thursday morning, September 7.

According to the Southern Illinois Airport, the plane that crews are looking for is based out of the airport in Carbondale, Illinois.

According to the FAA, two people were on board.

The pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Carterville said Bill and Pat Searcy are the people they are looking for.

Pat Searcy is a volunteer at the Methodist Church but the couple attends another church in Carterville. That's where people were praying for their safety.

"Because we don't know the outcome, this is our time," Sister Phyllis Schenk with Holy Spirit Catholic Church. "Our window for prayer. So we have really called - it's been on Facebook, it's been on the web, it's been on our call tree. People have called one another. I feel like the community is really aware right now and your news station has helped us with that."

The Federal Aviation Administration reports authorities were searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County, West Virginia.

Crews from Harrison, Wetzel, and Marion Counties in West Virginia are all taking part in the search.

Authorities presume the aircraft crashed.

The aircraft's last known position was about 23 miles northwest of Clarksburg. The aircraft departed from Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del. on Tuesday. It was heading to Fleming-Mason Airport in Flemingsburg, Ky.

