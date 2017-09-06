SEMO football and Saint Francis partner for Pink Up Auction

The Southeast Missouri State University football team along with Saint Francis Healthcare System are helping raise awareness for breast cancer through the Pink Up Auction.

This collaboration is being led by head coach Tom “Tuke” Matukewicz. It is a way for Southeast football to celebrate survivors and honor those who have lost their battles with cancer. Southeast’s football team has helped raise more than $45,000 for breast cancer awareness over the last two years.

Bidding starts now at pinkupcape.com for the chance to personalize a player’s jersey with the name of a loved one on the back. You'll see these jerseys during the UT Martin game on November 4. The auction closes October 9.

This isn't the first year for the auction but it has some new features. The highest bidder will receive a 16”x30” custom frame that includes a personalized nameplate replica with the honoree’s name and jersey number, an image of the honoree and inspiration card.

Pink Up was launched in 2010 by Saint Francis to raise awareness of breast cancer in the community. During the campaign, residents are encouraged to “pink up” their homes, businesses and schools in support of the cause. Pink Up proceeds provide free mammograms and other cancer support services to local residents who otherwise could not afford them.

Please visit www.pinkupcape.com or call 573-331-5133 to learn more or to donate to the cause.

