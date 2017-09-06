Financial recovery workshop offered in Perryville, MO for tornado victims

A workshop is being offered in Perryville, Missouri by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to help families on the path to financial recovery following the February 28 tornado. It is open to anyone who may be experiencing financial stress.

The workshop is to be held September 14 from 7-9 p.m. at Richardet Floor Coverings. There is no charge but registration is recommended by calling Jennifer Streiler at (573) 352-0904.

Ashley Bales, Family Financial Education Specialist with University of Missouri Extension, will lead the workshop. Other topics will include: identifying sources of cash flow in an emergency, managing debt and how debt affects credit scores, keeping personal documents and information safe, and financial resources and guidance for college-bound students.

Jennifer Streiler, Perry County Case Manager for Catholic Charities, has been working with the 86 families who suffered significant loss during the February tornado.

“Regardless of a family’s insurance status, this tornado has made a negative financial impact for which recovery will take time,” Streiler said.

The workshop is part of a three-part series supported by members of the Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC). The remaining workshops will be open only to the families working with Streiler.

The LTRC is comprised of organizations committed to providing funds, personnel, expertise, and/or equipment following a natural disaster or other devastating event. In addition to United Way of Southeast Missouri, other organizations represented on the LTRC include: Perry County Emergency Management, Perry County Economic Development Association, University of Missouri Extension, Perry County Government, The American Red Cross, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Perry County Health Department, Perry County Community Foundation, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, and Catholic Charities of Southeast Missouri and St. Louis.

