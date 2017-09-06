Puxico Elementary helping students and teachers affected by Hurricane Harvey

A Heartland School is helping a school affected by Hurricane Harvey get back on their feet. (Source: KFVS)

A Heartland School is helping a school affected by Hurricane Harvey get back on their feet.

A post on Facebook to help Houston Schools is inspiring Puxico's teachers to jump into action.

The school is adopting Houston's Aldine Independent School District covering grades K-5.

2nd grade teacher Cheryl Doublin said for the next two weeks they will be collecting school and teacher supplies.

Doublin said this is a way for the kids in Puxico to reach out and help kids in Houston.

"The children here at our school are so fortunate that we don't have major catastrophes happening, and so, they see on the news where other kids are being greatly affected," Doublin said. "This is a way for them to reach out and help, and make that child feel, you know, loved from a state far away."

She said if you want to know what to give families should refer to their own kid's supply list from this year.

A former Puxico student is now a principal in Aldine Independent School District and will be distributing the supplies.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.