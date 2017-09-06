Southeast MO State president issues statement on DACA students

Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas issued a statement on Wednesday, September 6 regarding DACA students.

In the statement, Vargas called the actions announced at a federal level about DACA students "concerning."

"For many DACA students in our state, Missouri is the only home they know," he said. "They speak English as their primary language; many have graduated from our primary and secondary schools and have the potential to become future business professionals, scientists, health care providers, entrepreneurs and leaders in our state."

Vargas said he stands ready to work alongside elected officials at the federal and state level in support of students.

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he loves the "dreamers" who could face deportation but insisted it's up to Congress, not him, to address their plight.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Although his announcement was anticipated, it still left young people covered by the DACA program reeling. Their predicament now shifts to Congress, which had repeatedly tried and failed to pass immigration legislation.

