Plan your trip to the SEMO District Fair

Fair season is set to take over Cape Girardeau starting Saturday, Sept. 9. That's when the SEMO District Fair officially kicks off.

It runs through Saturday, Sept. 16.

From food to the rides, to the show ring, you won't want to miss the chance to "Party with the Animals" in 2017. CLICK HERE for five ways to make the most of fair week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.