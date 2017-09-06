Hunters gear up for opening firearms deer season in MO

It's the time of year that hunters look forward to every year: deer hunting season!

The seasons, hours, and methods vary from state to state.

Here's a basic breakdown of the rules and regulations in the Heartland.

Missouri

Archery Deer Season runs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 15, 2018.

Firearms, alternative methods season runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, 2018. CLICK HERE for the methods that are allowed during this season

Firearms, antlerless season runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

Firearms, November portion runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21

Youth Firearms Season is from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

Illinois

Archery season runs from Oct. 1 to Jan. 14, 2018

First Firearm season runs from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19

Second Firearm season runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3

First Muzzleloader season runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3

Second Muzzleloader season runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10

Kentucky

Archery season runs from Sept. 2-Jan. 15, 2018 CLICK HERE for the zone exceptions

Crossbow season Zone 1, 2, 3: Oct. 1-Oct. 22 & Nov. 11-Dec. 31 Zone 4: Oct. 1- Oct. 22 & Nov. 11-Dec. 31 Either sex may be taken except Oct. 21-22, Nov. 11-20, and Dec. 9-14 when hunters may take antlered deer only

Modern Gun Zones 1, 2: Nov. 11-Nov. 26 Zone 3: Nov. 11-Nov. 20 Zone 4: Nov. 11-Nov. 20 (antlered only)

Muzzle-loader Zones 1, 2, 3: Oct. 21-Oct. 22 & Dec. 9-Dec. 17 Zone 4: Oct. 21-Oct. 22 (antlered only), Dec. 9-Dec. 14 (antlered only), Dec. 15-Dec. 17 (either sex)

Youth Free runs from Dec. 30-Dec. 31

Youth-only runs from Oct. 14-Oct. 15

