Hunters gear up for opening firearms deer season in MO

After several gloomy, cloudy days, we should see the sun today.
After several gloomy, cloudy days, we should see the sun today.
It's the time of year that hunters look forward to every year: deer hunting season! The seasons, hours, and methods vary from state to state.
It's the time of year that hunters look forward to every year: deer hunting season! The seasons, hours, and methods vary from state to state.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
An aggravated assault was reported by the Department of Public Safety on the Southeast Missouri State campus.
An aggravated assault was reported by the Department of Public Safety on the Southeast Missouri State campus.
It could happen at anytime, following the shooting in Texas this weekend the FBI agent in charge of the case said that everyone should be prepared for this possibility.
It could happen at anytime, following the shooting in Texas this weekend the FBI agent in charge of the case said that everyone should be prepared for this possibility.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.