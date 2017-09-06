Hunters gear up for opening firearms deer season in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hunters gear up for opening firearms deer season in MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
It's the time of year that hunters look forward to every year: deer hunting season!

The seasons, hours, and methods vary from state to state.

Here's a basic breakdown of the rules and regulations in the Heartland.

Missouri

  • Archery Deer Season runs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 15, 2018.
  • Firearms, alternative methods season runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, 2018.
  • Firearms, antlerless season runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
  • Firearms, November portion runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21
  • Youth Firearms Season is from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

Illinois

  • Archery season runs from Oct. 1 to Jan. 14, 2018
  • First Firearm season runs from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19
  • Second Firearm season runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3
  • First Muzzleloader season runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3
  • Second Muzzleloader season runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10

Kentucky

  • Archery season runs from Sept. 2-Jan. 15, 2018
  • Crossbow season
    • Zone 1, 2, 3: Oct. 1-Oct. 22 & Nov. 11-Dec. 31
    • Zone 4: Oct. 1- Oct. 22 & Nov. 11-Dec. 31
      • Either sex may be taken except Oct. 21-22, Nov. 11-20, and Dec. 9-14 when hunters may take antlered deer only
  • Modern Gun
    • Zones 1, 2: Nov. 11-Nov. 26
    • Zone 3: Nov. 11-Nov. 20
    • Zone 4: Nov. 11-Nov. 20 (antlered only)
  • Muzzle-loader
    • Zones 1, 2, 3: Oct. 21-Oct. 22 & Dec. 9-Dec. 17
    • Zone 4: Oct. 21-Oct. 22 (antlered only), Dec. 9-Dec. 14 (antlered only), Dec. 15-Dec. 17 (either sex)
  • Youth Free runs from Dec. 30-Dec. 31
  • Youth-only runs from Oct. 14-Oct. 15

