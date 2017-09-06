Shawnee National Forest hosts "Young Trekkers" exploration progr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee National Forest hosts "Young Trekkers" exploration program

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
source: Shawnee National Forest
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Shawnee National Forest will host an after school event called Young Trekkers at Lincoln Memorial picnic ground in Jonesboro, Illinois.

The program is free and will meet three consecutive Mondays in the park on September 18, 25 and October 2 from 3-4 p.m.

Children ranging in grades 1 through 5 will explore a different theme each week.

As they are immersed in the outdoors, they will discover the wonders of the world around them.

Registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, please call Forest Service at 618-833-8576 (Tuesday-Friday).

