UTV theft investigation underway in Carbondale

Carbondale police responded to a call about a theft of a utility task vehicle at S.I. Motorsports on Monday, Sept. 4.

The night before, unknown suspects stole a stole 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 from the same parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

