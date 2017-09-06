3 veteran McCracken Co. officers to retire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 veteran McCracken Co. officers to retire

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
From left: Sgt. Chris Glenn, Det. Greg Moyers and Dep. Tim Reed. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department) From left: Sgt. Chris Glenn, Det. Greg Moyers and Dep. Tim Reed. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Three veteran officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department retired on September 1.

The three officers, Sgt. Chris Glenn, Detective Greg Moyers and Deputy Tim Reed had about 60 years of combined law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Glenn, 45, was a supervisor in the department's patrol division. He had also previously served as a Marshal County Sheriff's deputy, a Kentucky State Police dispatcher, a Lyon County police officer and a Kentucky vehicle enforcement officer.

Detective Greg Moyers, 55, retired as a detective within the department's detective unit. He had previously served as a road deputy at the department, and previously as a patrolman with the Lone Oak Police Department.

Deputy Tim Reed, 51, retired while serving in an administrative role within the department. He had previously served as a Kentucky State Police Trooper and as an officer with the Paducah Police Department.

