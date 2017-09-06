Police chase leads to crash on Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police chase leads to crash on Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One person is in police custody after a short chase down Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer tried to stop an SUV for improper registration just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Sprigg and Maple Streets.

The driver refused to stop which sparked a short chase that ended in a crash near the police department. That crash happened between Merriwether and William Street.

Schmidt said the suspect lost control and crashed into two other cars. The officer wasn't able to stop in time and crashed as well.

There are no reports of injuries.

