Grab a book! It's National Read a Book Day

A group of kids listened to a book at Cape GIrardeau Public Library. (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)

It's a great day to grab a book, relax, and enjoy some time reading.

That's because September 6 is National Read a Book Day!

We joined in on a reading session at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

There are plenty of good reasons to read: it increases intelligence, it can boost your brain power, it may make you more empathetic, and it may help fight Alzheimer's disease! It's also known to improve memory and concentration while also reducing stress.

And don't keep it to yourself. Read aloud to kids or your grandparents. You can even read to your pets or plants.

So, on this National Read a Book Day, pick a good one off the shelf and lose yourself in the pages.

