Man charged with DUI after crashing into McCracken Co. building

A man from Ledbetter, Kentucky is facing charges after he drove into a building.

According to Deputy Adam Pegram with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the intersection of Old US Highway 45 and South Friendship Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Investigators said Kevin Dowdy, 40, was driving north on South Friendship Road and missed a curve. His car crashed into a building in the 5700 block of Old US Highway 45.

Dowdy and his passenger, 35-year-old Shawna Walker of Ledbetter, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pegram said because of Dowdy's injuries, he was cited for aggravated DUI and wonton endangerment. Walker will be charged once the investigation is complete, according to Pegram.

