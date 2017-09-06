Man charged with DUI after crashing into McCracken Co. building - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged with DUI after crashing into McCracken Co. building

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man from Ledbetter, Kentucky is facing charges after he drove into a building.

According to Deputy Adam Pegram with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the intersection of Old US Highway 45 and South Friendship Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Investigators said Kevin Dowdy, 40, was driving north on South Friendship Road and missed a curve. His car crashed into a building in the 5700 block of Old US Highway 45.

Dowdy and his passenger, 35-year-old Shawna Walker of Ledbetter, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pegram said because of Dowdy's injuries, he was cited for aggravated DUI and wonton endangerment. Walker will be charged once the investigation is complete, according to Pegram.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly