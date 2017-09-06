This week in country music: 1997 Kenny Chesney

Time to take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we check out the country music scene from 20 years ago.

This week in 1997 Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart had Michael Peterson at number five with Drink, Swear, Steal & Lie. It was Peterson's first chart hit.

Trisha Yearwood was at number four with How Do I Live. The song was from the movie Con Air. Yearwood's version was released at the same time as a version from LeAnn Rimes. Yearwood saw success on the country charts with How Do I Live becoming a number one hit. The version by Rimes became a monster hit on the pop charts. Billboard ranks the Rimes version as the number four song of all time.

At number three was John Michael Montgomery with How Was I To Know. It was from his album What I Do Best.

Toby Keith checked in at number two with We Were In Love. The song was originally intended for Faith Hill, but she was too busy at the time to record it. We Were In Love was then passed on to Keith.

And in the top spot was Kenny Chesney with She's Got It All. It was from his album I Will Stand and became the first of Chesney's 23 number one singles.

