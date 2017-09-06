5 things to know Sept. 6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Sept. 6

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning! It's Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Grab that jacket! It's a little chilly this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it could dip into the 40s or 50s by daybreak. The cloud cover that will move into some of our northern counties will keep temperatures from getting into the 70s. The First Alert team is also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and how it could affect us.

Making Headlines

Armed robbery investigation underway in Carbondale, Illinois. The victim told police that two men wearing Halloween-style masks robbed him at gunpoint.

'May God protect us all.' As Hurricane Irma made its first landfall overnight, officials in Barbuda warned people there to seek protection from Irma's "onslaught" in a statement that closed with: "May God protect us all."

Tropical Storm Katia becomes the third named storm churning in the Atlantic. No watches or warnings are currently in effect for Katia, but the NHC says a tropical storm watch could be required for the Mexican state of Veracruz later today.

Tunnel to Towers: A 5K in Cape Girardeau will honor veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers 5K also aims to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Marc Thomas talked to one of the organizers about how the money raised will help our nation's veterans.

