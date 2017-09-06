Armed robbery at Roll N Up being investigated in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Armed robbery at Roll N Up being investigated in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Officers in Carbondale are looking for two men that robbed a man at gunpoint at Roll N Up.

According to Lieutenant Paul Edwards, it happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The victim called for help after the men ran away. He told officers that the two suspects who were wearing Halloween-style masks approached him outside a Roll N' Up. That's in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Edwards said the men took property from the victim and ordered him to take them inside the business.

The victim told investigators that as they approached the business, the two men suddenly ran away and that's when he was able to call for help.

The first suspect stands about six-feet tall. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and gloves.

The second man is described as being about six-feet tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

