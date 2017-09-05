Time to join the Boy Scouts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Time to join the Boy Scouts

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

As thousands of kids head back to school, they also have the opportunity to join the Boy Scouts of America.

Sign up nights are happening all over the region at area schools this month.

Scouting is for youth ages 7-20 with programs that offer opportunities for girls and boys.

Fliers with additional information will be distributed at schools. Interested youth and parents are encouraged to attend the meeting held at their school.

Meet leaders, learn about activities, and the benefits of the Scouting program. Whether it's camping, hiking, community outreach or a fun project, Scouting offers programs designed to inspire, build character, and instill values that boys and girls need to succeed.

For more information visit stlbsa.org/join.

