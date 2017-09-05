Jackson Veteran prepares for Invictus Games

The inside of a pool can be calming.

"When my head's under the water I can't hear the outside world," said Master Sergeant Amy Dotson. "So it's just me and my thoughts. Whatever I choose to think about or not to think about."

It's a place to block things out, even things as close as the side of the pool, like her wheel chair.

"It's hard for me because I don't have full range of motion in my foot," she said.

Dotson was medically discharged from the Air Force after 15 years of service. That's when doctors discovered she suffered from Multiple Sclerosis after already suffering from Fibro Myalgia which disqualified her for active duty.

She soon discovered the adaptive games. But, during training for her first Warriors Game a year and a half ago, Dotson came into another struggle: her feet gave out.

"I don't know what happened exactly, but my leg's just decided they were done, they weren't going to cooperate anymore, so they found one of the basketball sports chairs for me," said Dotson.

So now she competes in her chair as well as the pool, swimming in at least four different strokes and events in track and field.

"It's still unbelievable and a little surreal that... coming from a point where I couldn't get out of bed, of course, I still have those days where I have to try and make myself get up, but coming from that point where I couldn't see where my future was going to take me," said Dotson.

Now to a point where she has more than 9 medals and get's to represent the U.S in Invictus games later this month. Because she says the chance to get out of bed, out of her chair and into the pool, is a win.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.