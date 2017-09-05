MO Lt. Gov. visits Sikeston, MO after new nursing center opens - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Lt. Gov. visits Sikeston, MO after new nursing center opens

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri's Lieutenant Governor Stopped in Sikeston on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

Mike Parsons came for the grand opening of the new Delta South Nursing Care Center. 

The facility is expected to bring more than 60 jobs to the Sikeston area, which the Lt. Governor said is a sign of progress in the Show-Me-State. 

"You're starting to see things really pick up in the state of Missouri, this is a perfect example," Persons said."You're starting to see more investment in the state, which means more jobs.  These are going to be quality jobs where people  are going to be in this community have a good base to get those employees here and they will be good jobs, and that all generates into the economy of this community fist, and also helps the state of Missouri, so it's a win-win."

The new nursing center opened earlier this month after more than a year of construction. 

