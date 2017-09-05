“Patriot Pictures” coming to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

A “Patriot Pictures” photography event for area Veterans is coming to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The photo filled event is on Saturday, Sept. 16, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"Here and there, we kept hearing about Veterans who had few or no photographs of themselves,” stated Dr. Patricia Hall, VA Medical Center Director. “They wanted something to share with family; something that would help start a conversation about their service. After it came up a few times, we decided to get together with some donors and volunteers and see if we could help.”

Patriot Pictures Day will feature a professional photographer who will take pictures of Veterans and print them on site for the Veterans to take with them.

“Veterans can bring their uniforms or medals – their military memorabilia,” said Hall. “But they can also just wear ‘civvies’ if they want to. And we will have service flags (Army, Navy, etc.) available for the pictures, if they’d like that.”

Hall noted that attendees do not have to be VA patients to participate.

“Also, we are talking with the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield about creating an exhibit featuring local Veterans,” said VA Public Affairs Officer, Angela Smith. “Patriot Pictures Veterans will have the opportunity to indicate if they would like to be a part of this project, and we think that is very exciting.”

The event is free to all Veterans. The “Patriot Pictures” photographer will be in Room GD-045A, on the ground floor, just behind the elevators. South lot parking and entrance are the easiest ways to reach the event.

