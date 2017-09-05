WI woman wins $82,117 from MO Lottery during eclipse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WI woman wins $82,117 from MO Lottery during eclipse

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: MO Lottery) (Source: MO Lottery)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Wisconsin woman is reveling in her winnings from the Missouri Lottery. This is all thanks in part to a trip through the state and the “Great American Eclipse.” 

Doris Morton is returning home to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with an $82,117 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize.

On her way home from the south, Doris Morton visited Reeves Boomland, 100 Beasley Park Road, in Charleston.

“We always stop at Boomland. We get everything there,” said Morton, noting that a Scratchers ticket typically accompanies her purchase while in Missouri. “I picked the ‘Eclipse (Cash)’ ticket because the eclipse was the next day.”

Soon after her purchase, she matched one number on the ticket.

“It said $20,000, and I got so excited. I went back and had them check it. That’s when they told me how much I actually won,” Morton said.

With her prize, the Milwaukee resident plans to do something nice for her children.

