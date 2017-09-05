IRS gives employees option to help Harvey victims with donations

Victims of Hurricane Harvey may find relief in the form of charitable cash from a program created by the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5 announced special relief designed to support leave-based donation programs to aid victims.

Employees may forgo their vacation, sick or personal leave in exchange for cash payments the employer makes, before Jan. 1, 2019, to charitable organizations providing relief for the victims of this disaster.

This donation will not be included in the income or wages of the employees but emploerys will be able to deduct the cash payments as business expenses.

This relief is similar to that provided following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, and last year following Hurricane Matthew and severe flooding in Louisiana. Details of this relief are in Notice 2017-48, posted on IRS.gov.

Information on other tax relief available to victims of Hurricane Harvey can be found at www.irs.gov/hurricaneharvey. For information on government-wide relief efforts, visit www.USA.gov/hurricane-harvey.

