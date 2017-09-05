1 charged with DUI after McCracken Co. crash, 2 injured - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 charged with DUI after McCracken Co. crash, 2 injured

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two were injured after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky at 9:27 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was notified of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and South Friendship Road. 

An investigation showed that 40-year-old Kevin Dowdy of Ledbetter was headed northbound on South Friendship and did not negotiate a curve. Dowdy's vehicle struck a building. 

Shawna Walker, 35, also of Ledbetter was also in the vehicle. Both received non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to an area medical facility.

 Dowdy was cited for aggravated DUI and wanton endangerment. Walker is expected to be charged at the conclusion of the investigation.

