Man arrested in connection to shots fired in Mt. Vernon, IL

Man arrested in connection to gunshots fired in Mount Vernon, Illinois on Sunday, September 3.

Jarrod T. Robinson, 24, was taken into custody on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid FOID Card.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, additional charges are possible after a review by the Jefferson County States Attorney's Office.

At around 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun at Dawson Park, 1300 South 7th Street, in Mt. Vernon. Officers also heard gunshots had been fired.

When they arrived at the scene, officers talked to several people, including Robinson.

Police say they interviewed multiple witnesses, recovered a loaded handgun and additional ammunition for the handgun.

Robinson was taken into custody and put in the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.