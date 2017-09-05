FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma remains Category 5; hits Caribbean

Everyone is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday with 185 mph winds.

The storm remains a Category 5 and has left hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico, and is blamed for 3 deaths.

A hurricane watch is expected for South Florida according to the National Hurricane Center.

Get your update on this monster storm right here from the First Alert Weather Team.

