FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma remains Category 5; hits Caribbean

Everyone is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday with 185 mph winds.
The storm remains a Category 5 and has left hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico, and is blamed for 3 deaths.
A hurricane watch is expected for South Florida according to the National Hurricane Center.
Get your update on this monster storm right here from the First Alert Weather Team.
