Dutchtown residents will vote to end or continue incorporated status

Dutchtown has dealt with a federal buyout, and most residents moving out.

Now, a vote later in September could decide the future of Dutchtown.

Dutchtown is home to 94 people. But apparently, no one's really in charge.

Charles Scheffer, owner of Scheffer Tractor Services, said after the federal government bought many residents out of their homes, nothing has been done to the properties and no one has run for office.

The residents of Dutchtown will vote to incorporate or dis-incorporate on September 14 at a meeting in front of the Cape County Commission.

If they choose to dis-incorporate then Cape County will take over will handle all the services that a local government does.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



