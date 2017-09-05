FootGolf Paducah Open coming to Kentucky

Paducah Parks Services is organizing the third annual FootGolf Paducah Open.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at Midtown Golf Course located at 1122 Adams Street.

The FootGolf Paducah Open is an 18-hole competitive tournament.

Prizes will be given with first place winning $75, second place winning $50, and third place winning $25.

People of all ages are welcome. Each participant needs to bring a soccer ball. Door prizes also will be given out to participants.

Registration for the free event begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start for players at 9:30 a.m.

Please bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to help stock Paducah Cooperative Ministry’s pantry.

Since Midtown Golf Course has a nine-hole FootGolf course, participants will be completing the course twice for the tournament.

FootGolf is a hybrid sport with rules similar to golf as players attempt to kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. The sport is growing in popularity across the United States.

Midtown Golf Course, located behind Jetton soccer field, offers a free nine-hole course where traditional golfers, footgolfers, and disc golfers can play at the same time with each hole having a disc golf basket and holes for golf and FootGolf.

For more information about the FootGolf Paducah Open, contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at 270-444-1331 or tmorsching@paducahky.gov.

For more information about Park Services, visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

