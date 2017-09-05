IL schools anxiously await state funding

Illinois schools anxiously await their promised cash from the state.

Last week Governor Rauner signed the education funding reform bill, SB 1947. Now that this historic bill has passed, Jason Henry, the superintendent of Sesser-Valier Schools, said school funding reform has been twenty years in the making.

"Well, I think the general feeling among superintendents is cautious optimism...we're relieved that we don't have to go to plan B."

Plan B would have been long term borrowing by school districts and even some schools closing.

"There is a feeling of distrust because we have headed down a path that we should never go down," Henry explained.

Despite the past, Henry said schools in Illinois are resilient.

"But I think now what we are going to see is the healing of that very damaging period. We are going to see the healing of that," Henry said. "The way that we are going to move forward is to stay steady. Take a wait and see approach on the implementation of 1947. While we'll see triage monies hopefully later this week."

I spoke with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office and she says they are prepared to release an estimated $540 million dollars in general state aid this week.

