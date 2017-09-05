Police identify 4 suspects accused of stealing $1,400 in merchan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police identify 4 suspects accused of stealing $1,400 in merchandise from Ulta in Paducah

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department Kentucky) (Source: Paducah Police Department Kentucky)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky have identified four women who they say stole merchandise from the Ulta store at Kentucky Oaks Mall in August.

The women reportedly spent more than an hour in the store on August 26. The store owner reported that they were acting suspiciously and when they left, $1,400 of merchandise was missing.

Police said the women left in a champagne-colored Buick Rendezvous with a temporary tag from a local car dealership.

Investigators said more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

