How to help Hurricane Harvey victims in the long term

Victims of Hurricane Harvey are going to need a lot of help over the next few months, or even years.

Officials with The Red Cross and Salvation Army say monetary donations are the best way you can help at this point.

Some areas in Texas are so overwhelmed with physical donations, like clothes, toys, and household items, that they can't take any more.

If you can't afford a large financial donation you don't have to give much.

Lieutenant Matthew DeGonia with the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said organizations like theirs can make small donations go much farther.

"We can make money go a little bit further, because we have partnerships with companies," DeGonia said. "$30 dollars for us - we can feed a family of four for a whole day on $30 dollars, or we can give them a full clean up kit for $30 dollars. Those things we are able to make go a little bit further than, you know, just a bucket that you send down to a family, and we make sure it gets to the right place."

DeGonia said if you are concerned that the money is going to the wrong place donate to a local fund specifically earmarked for Harvey Victims or give to a local foundation in the area of the disaster.

