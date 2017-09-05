Carterville woman arrested for burglary

A Carterville woman is behind bars in connection to a residential burglary.

According to Chief Heather Reno with the Carterville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Adrian Williams, 36, was arrested at her home on a charge of burglary.

