SIU Carbondale hosts Op art exhibit

SIU Carbondale's Surplus Gallery will host an exhibition titled “Try To See It My Way” with participating artists hailing from across the U.S. as well as abroad.

The show will run from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 29.

“Try To See It My Way” is an exhibition of prints associated with Op Art, connecting contemporary works to the mid-20th century art movement.

Op art, short for optical art, is a style of visual art using optical illusions.

Curated by Travis Janssen, Assistant Professor of Printmaking from Southern Illinois University’s School of Art & Design, this show investigates relationships between the historical movement of Op Art and contemporary artists working in similar veins through print media more than fifty years after the style was formally established.

As an anchor, the exhibit includes prints by Josef Albers, Richard Anuskiewicz, and Victor Vasarely, artists whose work was included in “The Responsive Eye”, a seminal 1965 Op Art exhibition held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

These three works, as well as prints by two other artists associated with Op Art, Gordon House and Kenneth Martin, are on loan from the SIUC Museum.

A closing reception will be held from 6 to 8PM on Friday, Sept. 29.

This event is free and open to the public.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.