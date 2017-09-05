MSHP: 8 people killed over Labor Day holiday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP: 8 people killed over Labor Day holiday

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Eight people were killed on Missouri roads over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 317 crashes on Missouri roads and six crashes on the water.

136 people were charged with driving under the influence while 17 people were cited for boating while intoxicated.

Two crashes in southeast Missouri proved deadly. A Portageville woman died on Saturday, Sept. 2 when she crashed north of Hayti.

A two vehicle crash in Ripley County killed two people. Three passengers were all hurt.

