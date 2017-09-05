Paducah man behind bars after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man behind bars after traffic stop

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Murray Police Department) (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man faces several charges after police said he tried to take off during a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, an officer noticed a black Camaro with expired registration plates. The car quickly sped off, according to Shutt.

Officer Kyle Waldron turned on his emergency lights to stop the car. Waldron said the driver tried to take off, but spun out in the intersection.

The driver, 27-year-old William Stewart, refused to identify himself when he was taken into custody.

Officers found information that identified him and learned Stewart had an active warrant for his arrest.

According to Sergeant Shutt, Stewart had a wad of cash and 12 grams of marijuana on his person.

Stewart faces charges of no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, license to be in possession, fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband, and trafficking in a controlled substance. He was also served with an arrest warrant for parole violation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly