Paducah man behind bars after traffic stop

A Paducah man faces several charges after police said he tried to take off during a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, an officer noticed a black Camaro with expired registration plates. The car quickly sped off, according to Shutt.

Officer Kyle Waldron turned on his emergency lights to stop the car. Waldron said the driver tried to take off, but spun out in the intersection.

The driver, 27-year-old William Stewart, refused to identify himself when he was taken into custody.

Officers found information that identified him and learned Stewart had an active warrant for his arrest.

According to Sergeant Shutt, Stewart had a wad of cash and 12 grams of marijuana on his person.

Stewart faces charges of no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, license to be in possession, fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband, and trafficking in a controlled substance. He was also served with an arrest warrant for parole violation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.