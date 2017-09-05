Cape Girardeau woman survives distracted driving wreck, warns others

How many of you text and drive, watch videos and drive...check Facebook and e-mails and drive?

It's a growing problem on the road as more people can't seem to put their phones down long enough to get to their destination.

One Cape Girardeau family will tell you first hand, it's not worth it the risk.

It was a sunny September day in 2016.

Alexandria Lucas, a traveling CNA, was on the road on A/B highway in Cape Girardeau County.

"I was on my way to my second client," said Alexandria.

Her cell phone rang.

"I probably thought it was my work calling, so I looked down at my phone," said Alexandria.

From there, her memories fade. Alexandria turned right into the path of a semi truck.

"It's indescribable the fear of losing a child because we were told that she had a million to one chance of survival," said LeAnn Lucas-Alexandria's mom.

Her parents, when they got the news had no idea how bad it was, or how lucky their daughter was.

The pictures tell the story.

Her sports utility vehicle was almost unidentifiable.

It was mangled, and torn apart.

The vehicle landed upside down in a drainage ditch, Alexandria was drowning.

The driver of the semi came to her rescue.

"He couldn't find her, but he saw hair floating so he dove down in the water and it was about 2 and a half to three feet deep and held her head up out of the water until responders got there," said LeAnn Lucas.

With multiple broken and shattered bones, and a head injury Alexandria's life was in jeopardy.

"I didn't want to lose my baby," said LeAnn.

As they waited and prayed for good news, Alexandria's parents found out what happened.

They pulled cell phone records.

"At the time of the wreck, a phone call came in," said LeAnn Lucas.

They believe she looked down for just a moment.

"The truck driver did say she was not looking up," said LeAnn.

That brief distraction nearly cost her, her life.

"I turned left in front of him and he didn't have a chance to hit his brakes," said Alexandria.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015, 3,477 people were killed and close to 400,000 were injured in crashes involving distracted drivers.

The NHTSA also reports that during daylight hours about 660,000 drivers are using phones while driving.

"It's amazing how many people we notice are texting and watching videos, and looking at their phones while they're driving," said LeAnn Lucas.

LeAnn notices even more now that she's witnessed first hand how dangerous it can be.

"We were told by the doctors that if she woke up she would more than likely be in a vegetative state."

Alexandria spent seven and a half weeks in a coma.

She beat the odds.

When she woke up she was talking, and eventually walking.

One year later, Alexandria is still recovering.

Her brain and body continue to heal.

She has a 4-year-old son. He is her inspiration to get stronger.

"I'm just glad to see my son grow up and be here for my parents," said Alexandria.

And, she wants her story to serve as a warning for you.

"Your cellphone, whoever calls you whatever, it can wait," said Alexandria.

