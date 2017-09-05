This week in music: 1969 Rolling Stones

Let's take trip through time and check out the music scene from this week 48 years ago.

The year was 1969 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. At number five was The Youngbloods with Get Together. The song, which is an appeal for peace, was first recorded by the Kingston Trio back in 1964 and was later included on Jefferson Airplane's debut album in 1966, but it was

the Youngbloods version which became a hit.

At number four was Creedence Clearwater Revival with Green River. The song is about a vacation spot in California frequented by CCR's John Fogerty.

In the number three spot was The Archies with Sugar, Sugar. The Archies was a band formed by a group of fictional teenagers in a cartoon. The band was really a group of studio musicians. The song spent four weeks at number one in America, but was even a bigger hit in England where it topped the chart for 8 weeks.

Johnny Cash was at number two with a big crossover hit. A Boy Named Sue was recorded live at California's San Quentin Prison. Carl Perkins played guitar on the performance. The song, which tells the story of a man named Sue tracking down his father who gave him that awful name, was the biggest hit Cash ever had on the pop charts.

And in the top spot was The Rolling Stones with Honky Tonk Women. The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards while they were on vacation in Brazil. The song spent four weeks at number one becoming one of The Stones biggest hits. The B-side was also also popular on the radio but You Can't Always Get What You Want was not released as a single at that time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.