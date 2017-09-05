Strong thunderstorms, hail reported in the Heartland

Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are making their way across the Heartland on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to Laura Wibbenmeyer, some of those storms carried the threat of golf ball sized hail.

FIRST ALERT: GOLF BALL SIZED HAIL POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM!!! pic.twitter.com/GCquYojTpq — Laura Wibbenmeyer (@weatherwibbs) September 5, 2017

Lightning and locally heavy rain is the main concern with the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

SEVERE T'STORM : Hail, lightning, and torrential rain expected with this storm as it tracks EAST. Penny size hail reported in Olive Branch. pic.twitter.com/k9cvfSW1D3 — Laura Wibbenmeyer (@weatherwibbs) September 5, 2017

Several counties in southern Illinois and western Kentucky have been under severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the morning.

