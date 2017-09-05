5 things to know Sept. 5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Sept. 5

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
A country sunrise from Ullin, IL (Source: Jack Slusher) A country sunrise from Ullin, IL (Source: Jack Slusher)
Good morning! It's Tuesday, September 5.

First Alert Forecast

Grab your umbrella before you head out the door. Laura Wibbenmeyer says scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue in our southern counties through the morning hours. Drier air will take over this afternoon and highs today will be much cooler than what we saw yesterday. Rain chances move out of the area by lunchtime and highs today will be in the upper 70s across most of the area. Tonight will chilly as some areas dip into the upper 40s. Temperatures remain well below average for the next few days.

Making Headlines

South Korea displays military strength: With Seoul expecting another North Korean missile test, South Korean warships on Tuesday conducted live-fire exercises at sea, a second-straight day of military swagger from a nation still rattled by the North's biggest-ever nuclear test.

Irma barrels toward the CaribbeanOfficials across the northeastern Caribbean canceled airline flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the region as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late Tuesday.

Price at the pump continues to rise: A petroleum analyst says we're seeing the largest price jump since Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Phone trouble in Wayne Co., MO: A spokesperson for the Wayne County Sheriff's Department said some service has been restored, but crews are still working to restore service.

Join us right now on The Breakfast Show! If you can't turn on the TV, you can still watch from your phone or computer!

