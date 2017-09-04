IDOT hiring seasonal employees for winter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDOT hiring seasonal employees for winter

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
(Source: IDOT) (Source: IDOT)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said they are hiring people for full-time and on-call positions across Illinois. 

The first job is full-time temporary highway maintainer, a month by month salary position.

The second job is on-call as needed truck operators, an hourly position.

Both positions require applicants have a Class A or B, CDL with an X or N endorsement.

Applicants also have to pass a criminal background check. Vision testing, drug and alcohol screening and a pre-employment physical also are required.

The winter seasonal program typically occurs from Oct. 16 through April 15.

The application deadline is Sept. 13.

