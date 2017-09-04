Dexter, MO police release "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement results

The Dexter Police Department reported that one felony arrest was made and 36 citations were given during the enforcement period of August 18 through September 3.

In 2016, there were 218 fatalities and 664 serious injuries that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. That measures up to one substance-impaired driving fatality almost every day.

During the Labor Day holiday from August 19 to September 5 in 2016, 16 people were killed and 34 seriously injured which involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Dexter Police joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies across the country in this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.