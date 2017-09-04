Martinez throws 3-hitter, Cardinals beat Padres 2-0 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martinez throws 3-hitter, Cardinals beat Padres 2-0

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Carlos Martinez threw a three-hitter and struck out 10, Yadier Molina hit a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 Monday for their fourth victory in five games.

The Cardinals remained three games behind Colorado in the race for the NL's second wild card.

It was the second career shutout and complete game for Martinez (11-10). He got his first of each on June 10 when he threw a four-hitter and struck out 11 in a 7-0 victory against Philadelphia. He also pitched nine scoreless innings against San Francisco on May 20 in a game the Cardinals lost 3-1 in the 13th.

Martinez allowed only three singles and walked three. The Padres didn't get a runner into scoring position the whole game and never had two runners on in any inning.

Luis Perdomo (7-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.

  Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

