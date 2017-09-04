MSHP: 2 seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 412 in Pemiscot Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP: 2 seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 412 in Pemiscot Co., MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Highway 412 is reportedly back open after a crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Monday evening, September 4.

The crash happened at 4:20 p.m. one mile south of Hayti, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

A 2003 Chevrolet Impala was headed southbound, driven by 18-year-old Seamaje Anderson of St. Louis. Ashley Sutfin, 26 of Brookland  Arkansas, was headed westbound in a 2002 Ford Expedition at the same time. 

Officials said the crash occurred when Anderson failed to yield to Sutfin. Sutfin's vehicle then struck Anderson's vehicle.

The two were flown from the scene, Anderson to a medical facility in Memphis, Tennessee and Sutfin to a hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Officers said they both have serious injuries.

