CA man arrested in connection to home invasion, child abduction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CA man arrested in connection to home invasion, child abduction in IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Demareonte Jones (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Demareonte Jones (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man from Sacramento, California is behind bars in Carbondale after he allegedly forced his way into a home and took his child.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

The victim told officers that Demareonte Jones, 22, forced a door open and attacked someone inside the apartment. He then reportedly took his child and left.

Investigators found the child safe and unhurt within an hour in Carbondale. Jones was arrested.

He faces charges of home invasion, criminal damage to property and interfering with a 911 call.

