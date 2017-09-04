Jackson, MO woman's vehicle ends up in pond after Bollinger Co. crash

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a crash in Bollinger County ended with a woman's vehicle in a pond on Monday, Sept. 4.

They said it happened on Highway M, two miles west of Scopus at 10:30 a.m.

A Jackson woman, Susan Gieski, 55, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Venture eastbound on the roadway. Officials said her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, she over-corrected, and returned to the roadway.

Gieski then went back off the right side of the road, hit several trees and a fence. She then vaulted into a pond, according to officials.

She was transported by ambulance to an area medical center.

