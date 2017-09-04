4 men arrested in Sikeston for separate incidents over Labor Day weekend

Police in Sikeston, Missouri arrested four men during Labor Day weekend.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers stopped Isasc Ware, 25, of Sikeston for a traffic violation on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Officers said he fled from the vehicle stop on foot because he believed he had an arrest warrant. A passenger in the vehicle identified Ware as the driver and person that fled.

Officers received information that Ware was hiding in an apartment in the 800 block of W. Gladys where he was taken into custody. The occupants of the apartment had no knowledge Mr. Ware was hiding in their apartment or how he gained entry.

Ware was arrested on charges of first degree burglary and resisting arrest. He is in Scott County Jail with a $750 cash only bond.

That same day officers arrested Rodrick Fisher, 38 of Dexter. Fisher was charged with felony domestic assault and felony stealing.

According to Sikeston DPS Officers, they responded to the corner of Kate and N. West streets in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival officers found the individuals involved and began their investigation.

One of the parties told officers she had been assaulted by Fisher and that he had stolen cash from her purse. Police said the victim in this case which was Fisher’s girlfriend, She also has alleged that he choked and pushed her prior to the argument. Officers observed injuries to the victims’ neck consistent with being choked.

Fisher is being held in Scott County Jail on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

Also on September 3, 74-year-old Frank Mullenix, of Sikeston was arrested. He is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Mullenix is reportedly in Scott County Jail with a $5000 cash or surety bond.

Sikeston DPS Officers conducted a traffic stop on Ingram near Malone Street after a vehicle did not stop completely at the stop sign at the intersection of Linn St. and Ingram Rd.

The vehicle turned southbound on Ingram Rd., and then began traveling westbound on Malone Ave. Officers saw that the vehicle was weaving and failing to stay in one single lane. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mullenix. Officers found evidence of alcohol consumption and he was arrested.

The next day on Monday, Sept. 4 officers arrested William Welch, 32, of Sikeston.

Welch was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sikeston DPS Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near Helen and Warner streets. They said they found Welch hiding in a portable bathroom attempting to hide something.

Officers’ located evidence associated with the use of methamphetamine as well as a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Welch is in Scott County Jail with a $5000 cash or surety bond.

