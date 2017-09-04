FIRST ALERT: Hot Labor Day; possible storms cool things off Tuesday

Happy Labor Day!

The forecast seems to agree that today is the unofficial end to summer with highs in the lower 90s in many areas.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says Tuesday will be much cooler as a front moves into the area. Along that front, we will see scattered showers and storms develop. A few of these storms could be strong; however, the great threat of severe weather looks to remain just off to the east of the Heartland.

Temperatures will stay above average until the front moves through early on Tuesday morning. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s far north to upper 60s south.

As the sky clears on Tuesday, we will see highs in the middle 70s north to near 80 in the south.

Grant Dade will give you a look ahead to the rest of the week, along with the latest on Hurricane Irma tonight for your First Alert forecast!