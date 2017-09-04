Donations from southern IL distributed to Harvey victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Donations from southern IL distributed to Harvey victims

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

"God bless Southern Illinois Worship Center and the generous people of Illinois!"

Those are the words of a member of a church in north Houston after receiving the donations that were collected in Herrin, Illinois.

Southern Illinois Worship Center collected enough donations to fill three semi trucks, a trailer, and a box truck.

Those donations made it to NorthStar Church of the Woodlands. Volunteers with the church delivered those goods to one of the hardest hit areas.

Jeremy Simpson, a navigator/volunteer with the church sent an email to Taylor Clark in hopes of passing his thanks on to everyone who donated.

"The majority of the people I met today still have 4-7 feet of water in their homes and can't get back in yet! I personally had my hands on everything that came off this truck," said Simpson. "Southern Illinois stepped up, threw us the long pass, and we spiked it in the end zone! God bless Southern Illinois Worship Center and the generous people of Illinois!!!"

