Splish Splash: Where to swim after Labor Day

A true sign of summer: when the pools and water parks open for the season.

But all good things must come to an end at some point. For pool season, that's typically Labor Day. Soak up the sun until Monday, Sept. 4.

After that, you can still make a splash in some Heartland communities. CLICK HERE to find out where.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.