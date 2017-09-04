Keeping critters out of your pool - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keeping critters out of your pool

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(KFVS) -

If you have a swimming pool, you've probably seen an animal or two get inside.

Sadly, some of those uninvited guests can't get back out and drown.

A biologist in Maryland invented a device to help the animals help themselves. He calls it the frog log.

"If you're an animal lover and you have a pool it's a tough thing to watch things die in your pool," said Rich Mason, Wildlife Biologist.

A weight holds the ramp to the side of the pool, and animals instinctively find the float.

